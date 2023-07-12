BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July has been declared “Purple Ribbon Month” in memory of children who have died after being left in a hot car.

July is a time to remember Kaitlyn’s Law, which illegalizes leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle. The law was enacted in memory of a young baby who lost her life in a hot car incident.

Jana Slagle with the Kern County Department of Human Services joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about awareness and prevention of heat-related deaths of children in cars.

KCDHS encourages following their Purple Ribbon Month campaign on their social media platforms @KernCountyDHS, their website and billboards.

The department also reminds the community how important it is to #LookBeforeYouLock.

Watch the video in the player for more details.