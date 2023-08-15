BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local nonprofit organization will be bringing a piece of Hawai’i to Kern County.

The Public Safety Professionals Retreat is hosting their second annual “‘Ohana Koa Luau” Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help fund PSPR guest scholarships and retreat materials. The luau will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Station at 7900 Downing Ave. in Bakersfield.

PSPR is a Kern County-based, nonprofit, six-day intensive retreat that provides first responders the opportunity to acquire and practice new coping skills while improving personal and professional relationships.

Regina Pryor, President of PSPR, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the luau and the nonprofit organization.

Watch the video in the player for the full interview. Visit the PSPR website for more information on how to buy tickets.