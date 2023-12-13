BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Titania Jordan, CMO and Chief Parent Officer of Bark Technologies, joined 17 News at Sunrise for a live virtual interview to speak about how to approach internet safety with children following the airing of a special report by 17 News Reporter Aleeya Fitzgerald about the danger of online predators.

Jordan, a nationally recognized expert in online safety, began first by saying that parents need to avoid is being ignorant or numb to the dangers the internet can pose to children and teens.

She also underscored the importance of having candid but age appropriate conversations with your children, beginning at a very young age, which will help children be more aware of the dangers and identifying red flags.

There are other ways that parents can and should have a more hands-on role in their child’s tech usage, according to Jordan.

“If your child can access anything that can connect to the internet… you need to be using a monitoring solution, like Bark, that can alert you to predators. And not only predators, but all of the other bad things that happen to kids online whether it’s bullying, or exposure to graphic content or misinformation,” Jordan said. “We have escalated close to 1500 predators to law enforcement and it’s not slowing down.”