BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following news that broke yesterday of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s diagnosis of prostate cancer, CBCC’s lead medical oncologist Dr. Ravi Patel joined 17 News at Sunrise to give medical guidance around screening and treatment for the disease.

Dr. Patel spoke about the importance of prostate cancer screening, as well as when screenings should begin to happen with regularity. A large factor in determining individual risk factors is genetic and familiar ties to the disease, according to Dr. Patel.

He also spoke about treatments available for prostate cancer, as well the potential of helping to prevent the disease.