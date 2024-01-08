BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Project Doolittle”, presented by Citizens Preserving History, Patti Peak Doolittle and The Soda Crackers, is being called a “once in a lifetime historic Bakersfield art and Bakersfield sound experience.”

The community is invited to the Fox Theater on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. to enjoy the experience of the Bakersfield sound in the city’s newest VIP lounge, which will be open on select Fox Theater show nights to elevate your event experience.

Limited tickets for the event are on sale now, and can be purchased on the Fox Theater website, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the box office office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

The Fox Theater is located in downtown Bakersfield at 2001 H St.

The Soda Crackers stopped by the 17 News studio to perform a piece of the Bakersfield sound. Watch the video in the player for the full performance.