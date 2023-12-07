BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following Kevin McCarthy’s resignation announcement, 17 News Political Analysts Neel Sannappa (D) and Kathy Abernathy (R) joined 17 News at Sunrise to share insights about McCarthy’s departure from the House and Wednesday night’s Republican debate.

The analysts discussed McCarthy’s 10 month tenure as Speaker of the House before it all came to an abrupt end.

“Very disappointed, in what happened with the Speakership, but I also know there is no more positive person about his life and what he has done his entire career. There weren’t all simple times the entire 25 years we worked together a lot of crisis came up. He’s always bounced back up. And he really does like people so he will not be away from the political process. No doubt about it,” Abernathy said.

Sannappa said Democrats will try really very hard, but the district is more red than it’s ever been after redistricting in the 2020 election. But he believes Democrats have a good shot at flipping David Valadao’s seat.

“It’s going to take a lot of work to flip this district. Yes, McCarthy has been popular here [in Kern]. Overall in the Nation, in the last two years, became one of the most unpopular politicians. He was really disliked by the MAGA crowd, he was disliked by the Liz Cheney, Bill Thomas style republicans and disliked by Democrats….he did himself in,” Sannappa said.

The Analysts also shed light on the shrinking pool of Republican candidates for the upcoming election. Only one of four candidates were on stage during the debate, which did not include the parties front runner, Donald Trump.

