BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Political analysts, Cathy Abernathy (R) and Neel Sannappa (D), joined 17 News to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s failed House speaker bid on Tuesday.

It has been 100 years since it has taken multiple ballots to elect a Speaker.

Abernathy said Republicans overwhelmingly voted for McCarthy and yesterday’s failed speaker bid was a result of outliers in the Republican party who have “taken the ball away so no one can play,” further delaying the process. She believes McCarthy will prevail in the end.

Sannappa said it would be “very difficult” for a Democrat to be elected for speaker, but it’s also difficult for McCarthy. He predicts the 19 Republican members who voted against McCarthy will not back down fueling talks to nominate a different Republican candidate.