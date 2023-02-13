Plank Foundation President Michelle Avila joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming game night, featuring a live action Family Feud style game, at the 1933 Speakeasy Bar and Grill.

The Plank Foundation is a volunteer driven organization that teams up with local cancer organizations to provide needed funds for cancer care, cancer treatment and the needs of hospice organizations in Kern County, according to Avila.

The organization will help pay for emergency assistance a patient might encounter while receiving treatment, such as an auto repair or replacing a water heater. All the patient would have to do is fill out an application, Avila said.

Game night is happening at the 1933 Speakeasy Bar and Grill located at 7900 Downing Avenue, from 6 to 10 p.m.

There are still some tables available. For tickets and table pricing information visit their website plankfoundation.com