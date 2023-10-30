BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum is bringing back a beloved Bakersfield tradition for Halloween this year.

The safe trick-or-treating event will be held at Pioneer Village in the museum, located at 3801 Chester Ave., and includes photo opportunities, bounce houses and tons of fun for families. The event will be held Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m., organizers say.

This is the first time the event will be held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenna Charatsaris, Event Director and Mike McCoy, Executive Director for the Kern County Museum both joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.