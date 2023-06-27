BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drag queen and performer Patricia De Leon joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about why she does drag, her inspiration and the state of drag in the current culture and political climate.

The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency earlier in June for select states for the first time in its 40 year history. De Leon said the state of emergency makes it difficult for drag queens to travel around the country.

“It’s scary to know that people just don’t understand it. If people just took the time to actually sit down with one of us and just, ask. Ask as many question as you need to and you’ll notice we’re just human, just as you,” De Leon said.

De Leon will be appearing at the “A La Ritz Brunch Drag Extravaganza” at the Stars Theatre on July 9. Tickets start at $35 for general seating and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.