BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the check-list for back-to-school tasks mounting, the daunting task of packing elaborate quality lunches may get pushed to the back-burner.

But lunches don’t need to be overly complicated to still be delicious and nutritious, according to Dietician Nutritionist Nicole Giumarra.

Joining 17 News at Sunrise, Giumarra broke down four main categories of food to include for a well-balanced lunch.

Watch the video in the player for the full interview.