BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looking for a job or interested in pivoting into a new career? The Bakersfield Job Fest is happening March 15 at Mechanics Bank Convention Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors will be closing for job seekers into the event at noon.

Bring plenty of copies of your resume! 120 employers will be onsite with over 3,000 job positions available, one on one interviews and get hired on the spot. For more details or to get a listing of employers participating, please visit: jobfestkern.com