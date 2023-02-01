BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Writer of OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience Brandon Brown M. Ed joined 17 News to talk about the importance of Black History Month and to share a preview of his musical event coming to the Fox Theater on Feb. 6.

OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience is a 90 minute spectacle of American History that covers scientists, engineering and military personnel that just so happen to be African American, according to Brown. He hopes people walk away with a simple fact, that Black history is important.

“It allows many Americans to learn the truth of contributions and how African Americans have built up this amazing country and contributed to the fabric of what makes America, America,” Brown said.

Attendees of the musical experience can expect to see amazing choreography, rapping, singing and scenes that will make you laugh and cry. The musical covers America’s history from pre-colonization to the 1930s.

OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience happens on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the historic Fox Theater. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through AXS.