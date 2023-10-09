BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Open Door Network is holding a hygiene and coat drive to be given to victim services.

Lauren Skidmore, Chief Executive Officer at the Open Door Network, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the event and how community members can support those in need.

They will be accepting jackets for all ages, as well as hygiene items such as female menstrual products, shaving cream, nail files, lotions, etc.

The drive will take place Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a drive-thru or drop-off event at Compassion Corner, 2120 L St.