BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s almost time for KGET 17’s annual BBQ Burger Fundraiser at Compassion Corner.

Open Door Network spokesperson Lauren Skidmore joined 17 News at Noon with a preview of what you can expect at this year’s barbecue and talks about how a box lunch can make a big difference within the community.

The BBQ is happening at the corner of 22nd and L Streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday April 19. A $10 box lunch includes a hamburger plus chips, a drink and a cookie.

All funds raised from the event will benefit the Open Door Network which help homeless clients reimagine their lives daily.