BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July marks one year since the nationwide implementation of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. Although Kern has had a certified suicide hotline since 2010, the past year has seen many changes as a result of the adoption of a universal three-digit number.

Ellen Eggert, Program Support Supervisor and Javon Kemp, Behavioral Health Unit Supervisor from Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about these changes as well as to look ahead on what is to come for the lifeline.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.