BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is inviting residents to a community-wide book club this month.

The “One Book Project” — One Book, One Bakersfield, One Kern — encourages the entire community to share experiences related to a single book’s themes through discussions, educational programming and entertainment, according to the library. The read is meant to pull a community together, cross cultural divides and enhance understanding of our diversity, all while supporting literacy.

The library said that this year’s title is “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body” by Rebekah Taussig. Residents are not only invited to read the book, but to spend an evening with Taussig on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at Cal State Bakersfield’s Icardo Center, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.

Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the project.

