BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two cancer treatments are in short supply and join a growing list of drug shortages in the Nation.

In the past couple of months, some oncologists have been scrambling to find Cisplatin and Carboplatin, both essential to treat a variety of cancers.

Oncologist from AIS Cancer Center Dr. Ather Mehboob joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the drug shortage affecting chemotherapy patients.