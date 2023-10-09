BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is invited to celebrate the 5th Annual Oktoberfest event that will benefit the Junior League of Bakersfield.

Melanie Schroedter, the Junior League of Bakersfield president joined 17 News to talk about the event.

The German-inspired festival will feature delicious cuisine from some of your local favorites.

The 21 and over event is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Junior League Community Center in downtown at the corner of 19th and E streets.

For more information, click here.