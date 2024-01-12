BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Odessa Perkins, a human trafficking survivor and founder of emPOWERment Dess Perkins Foundation joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the impact of Human Trafficking on our local community.

Perkins spoke about some of the misconceptions about how human trafficking occurs as well as a bit of her own journey into becoming and advocate and spreading awareness of the complex issue. When asked about ways the community can take action to combat this occurrence, Perkins said the first step is to get educated on the issue.

“They can gain awareness, they can go to all these different events that are coming up because if you don’t know, how will you be able to identify a victim,” Perkins said. “We have to gain awareness, we have to get the tools we have to get the understanding of what’s going on in our community as well as all the communities abroad.”

Perkins, alongside the Open Door Network and State Senator Shannon Grove, will come together Saturday for a speaker series as part of Kern County’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Tickets for this event are sold out, but a number of other events will be held throughout January.

The next event is a symposium titled “Truth Transforms” and will take place Jan. 17, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beale Memorial Library. The event is free and will feature a panel of Lived Experience Experts, Odessa Perkins, Ofelia Flores and Angelica Zuniga.

If you think a minor is being trafficked in Kern County, please contact the Child Abuse Hotline at 661.631.6011 or Contact National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888 or Text HELP to BeFree (233733).