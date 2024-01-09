BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the start of the New Year comes lofty fitness and nutrition goals, usually paired with a weight loss goal in numbers. Nicole Giumarra, a dietician nutritionist, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about some alternative ways to approach a resolution to eat well this year.

First, she suggested starting small. The more broad and the more lofty your goal, the more overwhelming it may become after the initial excitement wears off, she explained.

“A better way to approach it is to break down these bigger goals into smaller goals and I think often times people underestimate the value of makin gone or two small changes after the new year to help develop helpful habits and then building on those successful small changes.”

A lot of fad diets or crash diets come around this time of year, and while they can benefit people in that they often cause more intentional consumption of food, they often lack in balance of nutrients and restricting entire food groups, said Giumarra.

A good place to start in a small and easy change is to look into your daily sugar intake, said Giumarra, adding that most Americans are consuming added sugars at a rate of at least double to recommended daily value. The biggest culprit might be in drinks consumed, so taking a step back to look at the sodas, sports drinks or sweetened coffee drinks and switching to a healthier alternative could go a long way.

She gave many more practical tips that remain approachable, but can make a big difference in your overall health.