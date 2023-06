BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is now officially June and that means school is out for summer.

North of the River encourages members of the community to explore parks in north Bakersfield during their “playcation” by joining NOR’s free virtual scavenger hunt.

NOR spokesperson Jasmin LoBasso joined 17 News at Noon to share some options to keep your kids healthy and active this Summer.

Weekly scavenger hunt lists are downloadable on the NOR website or available for pickup at any NOR center.