BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River Recreation and Parks District will be hosting a “Christmas in July” celebration on Friday, July 28.

NOR’s free event begins the 50th anniversary celebration of the annual NOR Christmas Parade. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with pre-movie on-site activities, including a special visit and photo opportunity with vacationing Santa, writing a letter to the North Pole, coloring, playing Connect 4 and more family-friendly activities, and a showing of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” will begin at 7 p.m. with cash-only concessions available for purchase.

