BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River is gearing up for Robots 4 Tots and their annual Fall Festival in October.

NOR will be hosting several Fall-themed events, which have also been categorized in their newly released Fall/Winter funbook available for download, according to NOR’s Jasmin LoBasso, Superintendent of Recreation & Community Services.

The Fall festivities will kick off with Robots 4 Tots on Oct. 13. from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riverview Community Center. Registration is now open for the free robot building class which is aimed at three-and-half to five-year-old children. Kids will work together to craft their own robots, using recycled and craft materials, they can take home.

Toys 4 Tots will be followed by the Fall Festival on Oct. 14. The first 200 people will get a free hot dog lunch. You can also expect carnival games, bounce houses candy and much more. Space is limited and you must register in person to join the class.

