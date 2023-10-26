BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Halloween marks the beginning of the upcoming holiday season and there’s a lot going on North of the River.

NOR’s Jasmin Lobasso “superintendent of fun” joined 17 News with your personal invite to this year’s Senior Halloween party and costume contest, as well as, their 50th annual Christmas Parade.

The Senior Halloween Party takes place during the Congregate Nutrition Program, which is a free meal for those 60+, if you have a companion who is under 60-years-old there is a $6 fee. Call ahead of time to reserve a meal by 2 p.m. before the Oct. 31 event. Attendees are also welcomed to bring their own lunch and join in on the fun. The party starts at noon at the Rasmussen Senior Center.

NOR’s 2023 50th annual Christmas Parade theme is ‘A Christmas Carol: NOR Parades of Past, Present & Future’ is coming up. Bands who wish to perform in the parade have until Nov. 17 to register, while all other participants, like walking groups, have until Nov. 29 to sign up.

The parade is happening Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. For more details visit, norfun.org.