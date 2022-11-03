North of the River superintendent of recreation and community services, Jasmin Lobasso, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming Veterans slideshow and a preview of the annual Christmas parade happening Saturday Dec. 10 a.m.

NOR’s will be debuting their Veterans slideshow on their website. The slideshow’s focus is to celebrate veterans in Bakersfield. Participants can attach a headshot of the veteran, name, rank and military branch affiliation, according to Lobasso. The Veteran Slideshow will be available to view on Nov. 11.

Looking ahead to next month, Lobasso previewed the theme for the 49th annual NOR Christmas Parade. This year’s theme will be Grinchmas! Everyone is encouraged to take the theme and add their personal twist to the entry. Entries will be judged!

NOR invites business’ to apply and enter into the un-motorized parade. Applications will be open until Dec. 1.

