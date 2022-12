Noah Caceres, a Ridgeview High School student who got a devastating diagnosis last year joined 17 News to talk about his journey as a Twitch streamer.

Noah was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and he has dreams to become a creator on the streaming platform Twitch.

The Dream Machine Foundation came into Noah’s life this weekend and gave him the room of his dreams and a huge surprise to make his streaming dream come true too.

You can catch Noah’s streams on Twitch at WYAKarma.