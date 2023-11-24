BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving so often is all about the entrees, but those dishes are enhanced with the perfect wine pairing.

17 News’ Maddie Janssen and Alex Fisher spoke with Molly Rivera from CAMPO Bar and Bottle in downtown Bakersfield for some painless pairings for a holiday meal.

For that pre-meal sip, perhaps while hard at work assembling the main courses, Rivera suggests a French wine, such as Chenin Blanc or Sauvignon Blanc.

With the first course, Rivera recommends a dry white wine such as an “Orange Wine” or Spanish Albarino, which should pair well with dishes such as stuffing or green bean casserole.

For the big ticket item, the turkey, it’s time to move onto a red wine, according to Rivera. A brighter red such as a Moroccan wine or a juicy Pinot Noir, which should also compliment the mashed potatoes and gravy as well as the cranberry sauce.

Rivera suggests a sparkling red wine called Lambrusco for dessert, which can range in sweetness according to preference.