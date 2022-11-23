Kern County Animal Services Director, Nick Cullen, joined 17 News at Noon to share tips on what we can and cannot feed our pets this holiday season.

Cullen’s guest was Lee, a nine-month-old mix-breed and who weighs 15 pounds and isn’t going to get much bigger than that. Lee has a calm personality and would make an excellent family pet, according to Cullen.

According to Cullen, food that is safe for humans is not always safe for our four-legged friends. Raisins, onions, grapes, chocolate and sweeteners can be poisonous for dogs and cats. Something to keep in mind would be to know your pets’ behaviors, in case your pet were to get into some of these items, so you can tell if something is wrong and take them to the vet.

Turkey is ok for pets in moderation. Chicken can also be used as a substitute for turkey, although Cullen advises buying special pet treats instead of salty proteins. Pet owners should also be careful where they dispose of turkey or chicken carcasses. The bones can become a choking hazard for dogs and cats.

If your concerned your pet has consumed something harmful or poisonous, call the ASPCA pet poison helpline at 855-764-7661.