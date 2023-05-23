BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three new exhibits are scheduled to premier at the Bakersfield Museum of Art during its opening reception Thursday.

BMOA spokesperson Lauren Marty joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the exhibits and the upcoming summer kids art camp happening at the museum.

The new exhibits include:

The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California introduces guests to the work of the 20th century’s first internationally known Abstract Expressionist painter and the mutual influence shared by the master and the artists who worked alongside him.

Saturation: Visual Arts Festival. This juried, biennial exhibition of small works features 34 objects from 33 artists throughout California.

Nostalgia: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program.