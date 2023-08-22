BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents are invited to play pickleball with police on Thursday.

The Tehachapi Police Department will be holding the first “Pickleball with the Police” family fun evening in Tehachapi on Aug. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 220 W C St. The community will have a chance to meet police officers and the new chief while trying out the fastest growing sport in America.

Newly appointed Tehachapi Chief of Police Richard Standridge stopped by 17 News at Noon to talk about the event.

Watch the video in the player for more details.