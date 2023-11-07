BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A new podcast series is out this morning delving into the Bakersfield Three case, which follows the disappearance of three friends all within a month of each other.

The podcast, which spans over 15 episodes, is written and produced by former 17 News reporter Olivia LaVoice. Throughout the podcast series, listeners will be taken through the twists and turns of the case, and even hear many interviews from current 17 News reporters.

In addition to following the details of the case, the story also focuses on the three mothers who have banded together to seek answers in their children’s disappearances.

The podcast can be found on Apple Music, Spotify or anywhere podcasts are found.