BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center is asking for the community’s help to donate travel-sized toiletries for their Health & Hygiene Drive.

Volunteer Coordinator Savannah Maldonado joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how the organization works with the community and some of the items the shelter needs to stock their shelves with.

The Navigation Center is a program of the Community Action Partnership of Kern. The 24-hour Center is a low-barrier shelter that helps people experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing and gain employment, Maldonado said.

Some of the resources the center offers are: on-site mental health services through Kern Medical, three meals throughout the day, laundry, medical check-ups, care for companion animals, a warm place to sleep and showers.

Some of the travel-size toiletries the shelter needs includes:

-Shampoo

-Conditioner

-Deodorant

-Toothbrushes

-New Women’s and Men’s Socks

-Toothpaste

-Hair products

Items can be dropped off at the Navigation Center located at 2900 M Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of April. Monetary donations can be made on the CAPK website.