BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Making decisions about care options for aging parents or loved ones can be a very stressful task– emotionally, financially and mentally.

Figuring out what options work best for caregivers and aging adults alike can seem at odds, but having ongoing and open conversations with your loved one can make next steps a bit easier, according to Jeremy Oliver, director of Kern County Aging and Adult Services.

Oliver joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss options available, as well as advice on how to know when additional care may be needed for a loved one.

Watch the full interview in the video player.

Additional resources can be found by calling Kern County Aging and Adult Services at 661-868-1000 or by visiting their website.