BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oct. 15 through Oct. 21 marks National Teen Driver Safety Week, and parents are the key to helping teens learn safe driving habits.

Surveys show that teens whose parents have discussions on safe driving behavior and set firm rules are typically engaged in less risky driving behaviors and were involved in fewer crashes.

The National Road Safety Foundation reminds parents that this week is a good time to have a conversation with teens about safe driving habits.

Officer Tomas Martinez with the California Highway Patrol joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about how to ensure your teen’s safety on the road. Watch the video in the player for more details.