BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July 19th is National Hot Dog Day in 2023, and 17 News at Sunrise kicked off the occasion with Rudy Ziolkowski, owner of Brazil Hot Dogs.

Ziolkowski, who has owned and operated the mobile hot dog cart for 12 years, grilled up some bacon-wrapped creations outside of KGET studios, with unique toppings that represent a Brazilian and American cuisine fusion.

To see the full interview, view the video in the player.