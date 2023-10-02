BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kern County works year-round to raise awareness and promote understanding on mental health, and a big event is happening this weekend.

NAMI Kern County will be holding the 17th annual NAMIWalks event, which is the organization’s primary fundraiser and largest public awareness event. The walk is an opportunity for the entire community to come together and show support for individuals and families impacted by mental health challenges, organizers said.

NAMIWalks is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Yokuts Park, located at 4200 Empire Drive in Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Ravi Goklaney and Sharon Woolfolk with NAMI Kern County joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To register for the event, click here.