BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A very special performance is taking the stage at East Bakersfield High School, with the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker” taking new life in a beautiful celebration of dance and culture.

Bakersfield’s community-based Nutcracker, directed by Natalia Mallory, promises an unforgettable experience, organizers say. The event is designed to showcase the communities’ talents and love for dance.

Dancers from several local dance studios are joining forces with Mallory Academy of Dance to compile a diverse cast for the performance, with organizers saying over 20 different cultures are represented within the dancers.

The show is taking place this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at the EBHS theater, located at 2200 Quincy St. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40, organizers say, and reserve seating is available.

Natalia Mallory, the owner and artistic director of the Mallory Academy of Dance, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details, and for a special performance.

To purchase tickets to this show, click here.