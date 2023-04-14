BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, is expected to be available without a prescription in the late summer, FDA officials announced.

The decision could make a big difference by expanding access to lifesaving treatment as the country grapples with the opioid epidemic, specifically related to the deadly drug fentanyl.

Bakersfield AIDS Project founder Audrey Chavez joined us on 17 News to talk about how this move could save lives and who should have Narcan on hand.

“I believe every family and every community is dealing with this. And it’s obvious if you see numbers and data it’s there,” Chavez said.