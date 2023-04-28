BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 State of Black America Conference, Kern County Edition will be held at the Greater Harvest Church this weekend and the community is invited to the conversation.

President of the Bakersfield NACCP Patrick Jackson joined 17 News at Noon to share a preview of Saturday’s dynamic panel discussions.

The State of Black America is an event that allows African American leaders in the community analyze our current position, issues and create solutions. The panel discussion cover topics such as education, health, politics, religion and economic empowerment.

This is a free event, but registration is required via eventbrite.com. The event is happening at 5421 Aldrin Court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.