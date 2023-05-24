BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people take part in the annual mud volleyball tournament at Stramler Park to raise money to support the Epilepsy Society of Kern County.

Epilepsy Society of Kern County spokesperson Doug Valdez and past champion Gabby joined 17 News at Noon with a preview of this year’s muddy tournament.

Space is limited. Only 120 teams are allowed to participate or registration deadline of June 10, whichever comes first. You must be 18 years or older to play.

For full details visit, Epilepsy Society of Kern County’s website.