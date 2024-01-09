BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ryan G. Beckwith, owner of A3 Sports Performance, joined 17 News at Sunrise for this week’s edition of Move with Maddie.

Beckwith spoke about the importance of compound movement to build strength that will create longevity in health, performance and flexibility.

He also underlined the importance of working these movements into your day rather than hinging all of a day’s movement into one trip to the gym.

Beckwith showed the 17 News anchors some simple dynamic movements that can be done in a circuit pattern using only a chair.