BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 40th annual Bakersfield Toy Run will take over the streets this week, with hundreds of local motorcyclists riding for a good cause.

Organizers say up to 700 local families receive toys and food as a direct benefit of the Bakersfield Toy Run each year with the toys distributed by the Salvation Army.

The entry fee is $20 per adult, but organizers say one can also receive entry by bringing one unwrapped toy and two canned food items with a combined value of $20.

The Toy Run will take off from Beach Park, located at 3400 21st St., at 10 a.m. Sunday. From there, the parade will ride to the Kern County Fairgrounds where organizers say there will be food, a beer booth and more.

Don Oldaker, the President of Bakersfield Toy Run Inc., and Capt. Clinton Trimmer from the Bakersfield Salvation Army joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.