BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Ravi Patel, director of medical oncology & hematology at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise for his monthly update on cancer treatment and affects in Kern County.

This month, Dr. Patel spoke about advancements in lung cancer treatment and detection, including how Artificial Intelligence is aiding in locating cancer, specifically in non-smokers.

Dr. Patel also discussed the long-term effects of a red-meat heavy diet and fad diets such as the carnivore diet, from a cancer-risk perspective.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.