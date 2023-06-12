BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On average, we take over 8 million breathes per year, but we don’t always get a good, deep breath, unless we make a point of it.

Anna Marie Frank from Happy Whole You joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about some of the benefits deep breathing can provide and easy ways to de-stress and calm anxiety, anywhere, anytime.

Box Breathing

Box breathing & getting present with your breath. Get very present in the moment. Whether you are driving or sitting at your desk, take a moment to scan your body and be with your breath. Breathing in through your nose, pay attention to the air flowing into the body and filling your lungs with air, and be present to your exhale.

Crown Pull

Declutter your mind with the crown-pull technique. This will help you soothe your mind, feel less tension around your head and shoulders, and may even minimize or get rid of a pesky headache.

Meridian Point

Clear stress with CV-17 point on your sternum. This also helps increase immune function. Triple warmer meridian points. Before bed, hold these two points for calming the body and getting a restful night’s sleep.