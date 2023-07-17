BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the throes of summer, seasonal affective disorder, which can tend to flare up in winter months, may be far from many minds.

But seasonal affective disorder can also occur during summer, with the hotter weather, allergies, lack of structure and increased social expectation triggering weeks or months of depression for some.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about why summer months can cause some to plunge into depression, as well as some coping tactics.

