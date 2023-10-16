BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise for a Mindful Monday discussion about how you can stay informed without becoming desensitized or overstimulated while taking in war-related content.

Dr. Gonzales also spoke about how to broach the difficult topics with children in age appropriate ways, as well as how to monitor the social media accounts of children and teens to better protect them from images that could be traumatic or harmful.

For adults, setting good boundaries around when and how long to spend on social media can lessen the effects of the hardships we do see, as well as implementing frequent mindfulness exercises such as gratitude, journaling and working out.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.