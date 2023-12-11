BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new study reveals that one in ten adults are not on speaking terms with a parent. The study also found that one in four young adults will go through a period of estrangement with a parent.

But healthy relationships with children into adulthood isn’t something that should be saved for when adulthood begins, according to Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Kathleen Fenn, who joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss ways to form and keep healthy parent-child bonds.

Starting at a young age of teaching kids about boundaries, while teaching independence and also spending quality one-on-one time with children are all great ways to set a parent-child relationship up for healthy communication and mutual respect in the long-term, according to Fenn.

Fenn spoke about the transition of a parent’s role as their children gain their independence moving from being a parent into being a coach or mentor.

“It’s an important step to say ‘I’m here and I’m not here to guide you anymore because you already have those tools… now I’m here to be a guide, and when you need to talk I’m here to generously listen, and if you need my advice, you will let me know.'”