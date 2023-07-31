BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After getting busy, it may be tempting to cut out activities that feel like luxuries, such as reading. However, squeezing in just six minutes a day in a good book could be worth prioritizing, according to Dr. Corey Gonzales, a clinical psychologist who joined 17 News at Sunrise for this week’s installation of Mindful Monday.

According to one study, your stress levels can be decreased by as much as 60% after six minutes of reading. Dr. Gonzales spoke about this, as well as the many other benefits reading can have on your mental health as well as social and spiritual development.

To watch the full interview, view the video in the player.