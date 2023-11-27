BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even the smallest of traditions can build closer bonds within families and increase a child’s self-esteem and sense of identity. That’s according to a 50-year study from the American Psychology Association which looked at the impact of routines and rituals in family units.

Rudy Hernandez, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Kaiser Permanente, joined 17 News at Sunrise for a Mindful Monday segment to discuss why these rituals benefit children and family, as well as where to begin when wanting to begin a family tradition.

The key is the start small, according to Hernandez. He noted that often times the most impactful memories children have are of the small traditions, not always the super elaborate or expensive ones.

Traditions can also tie children to their culture in meaningful ways. It can bond them to family near and far, as well as provide children with an increased sense of place and belonging, Hernandez said during the interview.

